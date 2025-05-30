Salmon Arm one of 12 municipalities that could be held to housing targets in the future

Photo: Province of BC flickr Salmon Arm named in list of cities that may receive housing targets in the future

The province has included Salmon Arm in its list of 12 communities that could receive housing targets in the future, although the mayor says the city is already taking steps to increase affordable housing.

Ravi Kahlon, minister of housing and municipal affairs, announced Thursday a fourth group of communities will be added to the housing targets program, and a fifth group — which includes Salmon Arm — have been notified they could be added later on.

Over the past couple of years, the province has set these targets for select municipalities with the goal of increasing housing supply. Municipalities are given five-year guidelines for the total number of units and the type of homes, including rentals and below-market rentals.

Mayor Alan Harrison said he believes Salmon Arm is on track to provide sufficient housing.

“Our housing needs assessment shows that to be sustainable, there needs to be 240 dwelling units constructed each year for the next five years,” Harrison said.

“We met our target of 240 units in 2024, and feel we have the planning in place to meet these goals in future years.”

He said Salmon Arm’s updated Official Community Plan has had its first reading and will soon be adopted. The new plan will continue the densification of housing working outwards from the downtown core.

“While local government does not build houses, our job is to create the legislation that sets the table for builders to do so,” Harrison said.

Once the OCP is adopted, Harrison said the city will review zoning bylaws to match the plan's new medium and high density areas.

The new group of communities to receive housing targets this year includes Burnaby, Coquitlam, Courtenay, Township of Langley, Langford, Penticton, Pitt Meadows, Richmond, Squamish and Vernon.

These communities will receive housing targets set at 75 per cent of the housing needs in their communities.

Alongside Salmon Arm, the group of communities that may receive housing targets in the future has been expanded to include Coldstream, Comox, Cumberland, Lake Country, Parksville, Peachland, Qualicum Beach and Summerland.

The province said these communities have high demand for housing, low vacancy rates, and limited housing availability.

“As we add new communities to the housing targets program to keep up with demand, we will continue to work together with municipalities to make sure more people can find homes that fit their needs and budgets,” Kahlon said in a statement.