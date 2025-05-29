CSRD to host public information session on AAPs for new road rescue services

Photo: Luc Rempel CSRD to host information session about upcoming alternative approval processes for new road rescue services

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is hosting an information session to help residents learn more about the three alternative approval processes underway.

The AAPs are being held to gauge public approval for the establishment of road rescue services in Falkland, the South Shuswap and North Shuswap.

The information session will be held on Wednesday, June 4, at noon. It will include a short presentation from CSRD staff followed by a chance for the public to ask any questions they may have.

Participants can also submit questions in advance of the session by emailing [email protected].

A recording of the session will be available to view on the CSRD’s website following the meeting.

To learn more about this information session or register to receive the Zoom link, visit the CSRD’s website.