Chase village council needs more time to decide on replacing aging garbage truck

Plans to replace the Village of Chase's aging garbage truck have been delayed as councillors wanted more time to review the village's solid waste management plan before reaching a decision.
The current garbage truck has needed repairs several times this year, resulting in the cancellation of garbage and recycling collection for several days at a time.
At the May 27 Village of Chase meeting, Mike Baker, manager of public works, presented a report with three options regarding the future of garbage collection in the village.
The first option is for the village to put out a request for tender for the acquisition of a new garbage truck to be operated by Chase. Staff said this is the quickest and cheapest option, even though it will still be two to three years until a garbage truck is finally delivered to the village.
The second option is for the village to put out a request for tender for garbage collection as a contracted service.
The third option is a combination of the other two plans. The village would put out a request for a contracted garbage collection service for the next two to three years, while also starting the process of purchasing a new garbage truck to be operated by the village once it arrives.
The staff report included a review from Sperling Hansen Associates, a solid waste management consultant firm.
Coun. Colin Connett said given the detailed report from Sperling Hansen, he thought council should take more time to review the information before making a decision.
“I would like to see more time being made available to council to discuss all the information, as this is a big decision,” he said. “I would therefore like to make a motion that this item be referred to a council workshop for more in-depth discussion prior to a decision being made.”
Staff will arrange a workshop for councillors to attend to learn more about the complexities involved in the decision.
The final decision about how the village plans to address the need for a new garbage truck will come back to council at a future meeting.