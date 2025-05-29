City of Salmon Arm asking for public input on what to do with old municipal hall

Photo: City of Salmon Arm The City of Salmon Arm is looking for public input on the future of the old municipal building

Residents are being asked to weigh in on the future of the old municipal hall in downtown Salmon Arm.

Standing at 31 Hudson Ave. SE, the old municipal hall was constructed in 1928 and served as Salmon Arm’s first municipal hall until 1970. It housed the public library, and later, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

The city is hosting a public input session on the future of the building on Tuesday, June 17, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at city hall in council chambers. There are options to attend virtually or in-person.

The building is currently unoccupied due to safety concerns around the integrity of the building. A 2023 structural assessment of the building found it to be in “poor condition” with serious structural deficiencies.

A 2024 hazardous material report on the building found asbestos, lead paint and crystalline silica inside the building, which would need to be removed before any possible redevelopment or renovation of the building is possible.

City staff have presented four possible options for repairing the building with full cost estimates.

A full replacement of the building is estimated to cost between $940,000 and $1,400,000.

A partial replacement of the building would be more expensive, costing somewhere between $967,000 and $1,465,000.

Repair and revitalization of the existing structure is estimated to cost between $700,000 and $1,050,000, and interim repair of the building is estimated to cost between $96,000 and $144,000.

Demolition of the building is estimated to cost $100,000.

Along with those renovation options, staff have also presented other options for the future of the city-owned lot, although a report on these options noted the city is open to hearing other ideas from the public.

These options include creating a new parklet or plaza, leasing the building as is, renovating the building, redeveloping the property, or demolishing the building and selling the lot.

To learn more about the meeting and find out how to attend virtually, visit the City of Salmon Arm’s website.