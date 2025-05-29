Power back on for some BC Hydro customers in Yankee Flats and Glenemma, 100 still in the dark

Photo: Pexels.com FILE - About 450 BC Hydro customers without power in the Yankee Flats area

UPDATE: 11:14 a.m.

Power has been restored to residents on Salmon River Road north of Highway 97, but approximately 100 BC Hydro customers along Yankee Flats Road remain in the dark.

There were two power outages affecting residents in the Glenemma and Yankee Flats areas north of Highway 97 this morning.

BC Hydro crews have managed to restore power to residences along Salmon River Road and now a crew is on their way to work on the power outage affecting residents along Yankee Flats Road.

No reason has been given for the power outages.

ORIGINAL: 10:39 a.m.

Nearly 450 BC Hydro customers are without power in the Yankee Flats and Glenemma areas after two overlapping outages hit early Thursday morning.

Residences on both sides of Yankee Flats Road and Salmon River Road north of Highway 97 have been without power since about 7 a.m. this morning.

The causes of these outages are still under investigation.

BC Hydro has a crew on site to address the issue.