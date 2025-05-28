Embrace local history with Heritage Day at the Notch Hill Town Hall this Saturday

Photo: Notch Hill Community Hall Facebook Page Come visit the historic Notch Hill Hall for Heritage Days this Saturday

Learn more about local history and view pieces from local artisans at Heritage Day in the Notch Hill Hall this Saturday.

The Notch Hill Hall, located at 1639 Notch Hill Rd., is one of the oldest halls in the Shuswap dating back to 1910. Other heritage buildings including the school house, old white church and train viewing platform will also be open to the public during Saturday's event.

Everyone is invited to come for a self-guided tour of the heritage buildings from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Complimentary cake will be served at 11 a.m.

This family-friendly event will feature a wide array of local vendors, prizes and a silent auction.

The event also marks the opening of the School House Artisan and Coffee Studio, which offers a wide array of art created by local artisans as well as ice cream sundaes and other tasty treats.

Treasures in the Trunk will be happening outside the schoolhouse, with more local vendors set up to sell items with a vintage feel.