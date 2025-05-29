Chase considers temporary use permit for short-term rental to help attract healthcare professionals

Photo: Village of Chase Chase council voted to begin the temporary use permit process in order to allow a local doctor to rent out a lakefront home for visiting physicians

The Village of Chase is eyeing a unique method to attract healthcare professionals thanks to a proposal from a local doctor.

At the May 27 village council meeting, council received a proposal for a temporary use permit to allow for a short-term rental at 319 Lakeshore Dr.

Sean O’Flaherty, director of corporate operations, said staff were recommending a temporary usage permit instead of a rezoning application for several reasons.

“One is, temporary use permits can be achieved quicker, and by the sounds of discussions with the applicant, there is some urgency to this matter," O’Flaherty explained.

“The second reason for using a temporary use permit, not a zoning amendment, is that this is a bit of a departure from council zoning bylaw, which says that short-term rentals are an accessory or an ancillary use in a house.”

He added the applicant is looking to rent out the whole house rather than a single room.

“Because it's a little bit different, it's just being treated carefully,” he added.

Dr. Ben Robinson attended the meeting virtually and explained his plans for the short-term rental, saying he's a family physician in the village.

“I have been for the last seven years, and the thought was to purchase the property on Lakeshore Drive as an opportunity to bring in locum physicians, medical residents and nurse practitioners that frequently come in for one to two weeks at a time… and have a place for them to stay," he said.

"And hopefully entice them to see the beauty of Chase, right on the lake there, and get them thinking about potentially considering living in Chase long term."

He said he had a similar experience as a medical student in Nakusp.

“A physician owned a house separately, where I got to stay and it was really nice, and it almost convinced me to go to Nakusp instead of Chase.”

He added due to the size of the house, there is no good way to have separate suites to allow for a long-term rental alongside the short-term rental.

“It's kind of the whole house or nothing,” he said.

He also added in order to afford the property, he would need to be able to use it as a normal short-term rental when there are not any healthcare professionals in town to stay in the house.

Councillors in attendance were supportive of the proposal.

“We heard today the goal is to support physician locums and nurse practitioners,” said Coun. Dan Stevens. “We owe it to our community to explore more ways of attracting healthcare professionals and I think this is awesome.”

Coun. Fred Torbohm said at one point, the village considered doing something similar and buying a house for visiting physicians to stay in.

“So this is right up our alley to have the rental available for doctors to stay in,” he said. “That would be a great asset for the town to have.”

Council voted unanimously in favour of a motion to have staff begin the referral process for a temporary use permit. Once the process begins, neighbouring residences within 50 metres will be notified of the proposed temporary use permit and have the opportunity to submit feedback.

The permit will be back at the June 10 council meeting for council to vote on final approval.