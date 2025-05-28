City of Salmon Arm says work will start this week on $1 million synthetic turf field at Blackburn Park

Photo: Google Guide/ Cameron Construction will begin this week on new synthetic turf field in Blackburn Park

Construction of the new synthetic turf field at Blackburn Park will begin this week, according to a social media post from the City of Salmon Arm.

The contract for the project was awarded to Lessard Excavating at the May 15 Salmon Arm city council meeting.

“The new all-weather turf will allow more games, a longer playing season, and accommodate various age groups with two smaller fields or one larger configuration,” reads the post from the city.

“We appreciate your patience while this exciting addition to our park space and community is underway.”

The project is being completed in partnership between the city and the Shuswap Youth Soccer Association, which agreed to contribute $300,000 to the $1 million project.

Necessary work will include excavation, gravel compaction, drainage and turf installation with construction crews and heavy equipment accessing the park from 5 Street SW.

The public is being warned to expect some construction noise during work hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The turf field is expected to be completed by mid-September.