Trans-Canada Highway east of Chase re-opened after earlier crash

Photo: DriveBC Highway Cam east of Squilax Bridge looking west at 5:22 p.m.

UPDATED: 5:38 p.m.

The crash that closed the Trans-Canada Highway east of Chase on Tuesday afternoon has been cleared.

Highway 1 has been re-opened in both directions after crews cleared the crash causing the closure between Little River Road and Des Fosses Road, about 13 kilometres east of Chase.

ORIGINAL: 4:51 p.m.

A crash has closed the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions about 13 kilometres east of Chase.

The highway has been closed between Little River Road and Des Fosses Road. There is no detour available.

Highway cameras show a long line of cars stopped on the highway between Chase and Sorrento.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.