Fight the spread of invasive Yellow Flag Iris at community weed pull in White Lake

Fight for the health of local wetlands by joining the the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society for a community weed pull event on June 12.

The CSISS is hosting this event in White Lake to mitigate the spread of the Yellow Flag Iris, an invasive plant that threatens the health of local wetlands, shorelines and streams.

“This hands-on stewardship event will focus on removing Yellow Flag Iris through digging, cutting, and deadheading,” reads a CSISS statement on the event.

“No experience is necessary.”

Attendees are asked to bring canoes or other small boats, waders or waterproof boots, garden tools and work gloves.

CSISS will provide light snacks and refreshments to help volunteers stay fuelled and hydrated throughout the event.

The event will begin from Massey Yard on White Lake Road at 3 p.m. on June 12. Attendees are asked to use the pullout at the top of the driveway for parking and anyone bringing canoes or boats can drive into the yard to unload their watercraft.

