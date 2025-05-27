Salmon Arm city council agrees to support new Fair Parade route despite some misgivings

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm council agreed to support the new parade route for the Salmon Arm Fair Parade

Despite some misgivings about the parade route no longer ending downtown, Salmon Arm city council has voted in support of a new route for the Salmon Arm Fair Parade.

The Salmon Arm Fair will kick off with a parade on Aug. 23. The new parade route will begin near DeMille’s Farm Market and finish at Blackburn Park across from the Salmon Arm Fair Grounds without crossing the Trans-Canada Highway.

At its May 26 meeting, council discussed whether or not to support the new route. Council had originally decided to defer its decision on the parade route during its May 12 meeting.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said despite some misgivings about the new route, ultimately the decision is up to the Shuswap Agricultural Association.

“I feel that it's the Shuswap Agriculture Association that runs the fair and the parade and I feel that we should respect their request,” he said. “I may not be totally happy it doesn't go downtown… even though Downtown Salmon Arm is willing to pay for the professionals to do that.”

“I know Downtown Salmon Arm would prefer the parade to come downtown, but in this situation, I think try it for a year and see how it goes."

Other councillors still felt it made more sense to stick to the usual parade route that would see the parade end in the city's downtown core.

Coun. Tim Lavery said the new board at the Shuswap Agricultural Association is “faced with longstanding issues” and is “well intentioned.”

“But I also would suggest this board needs further maturing on collaborating and interacting with other key agencies and organizations in the city,” he said.

“I won't get into a lot of detail here, but I want it to be direct clear communication. For me, I think that it should be downtown.”

Lavery pointed to Downtown Salmon Arm offering to cover the costs and to work with RCMP and the Ministry of Transportation and Transit in order to address the safety concerns cited by the Shuswap Agricultural Association as the reason why they recommended the parade route change.

“I appreciate the efforts, I appreciate the intention, I have not appreciated the tone of the letter, and I will vote against,” he added.

Flynn said he mostly agreed with Lavery’s comments but reiterated the parade route is still the jurisdiction of the Shuswap Agricultural Association

“I agree with Coun. Lavery that the tone and perhaps the process is not what I would like to see,” he said.

“That being said, unless we as the city want to take on the parade, I don't see us not supporting the new route.”

Mayor Alan Harrison noted everyone involved has the same goal.

“We will all want the fair to be successful and to have a successful parade," he said

He said he thought the board might be trying to boost attendance at the fair by ending the parade right by the fairgrounds.

“I think one of the beliefs that the fair board has is that by moving that route… the parade will end up at Blackburn, and hopefully that will result in people who watch the parade coming to their event,” Harrison said.

“We cannot fault the fair board for trying to economically make the property more viable.”

But Harrison said whether the new route achieves the board's goal remains to be seen.

“I'm hopeful it does work. I'm hopeful that the gates are really crowded and full," he said

Salmon Arm city council voted in support of a motion to have staff approve a request for temporary road closures, use of city space and equipment. Lavery was the lone vote in opposition.