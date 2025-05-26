SASCU Sports Field at Little Mountain to have new playground installed by the end of September

Photo: Luc Rempel New playground coming for SASCU Sports Field at Little Mountain

The SASCU Sports Field at Little Mountain will have a new playground by the end of September.

At the May 26 Salmon Arm city council meeting, council approved a $130,000 contract to be awarded to Green Roots Play Equipment for the project.

“The playground at SASCU Sports Field at Little Mountain after more than 25 years of operation and use, the replacement of the aging infrastructure is required,” said Darin Gerow, manager of parks, roads and recreation.

“This project includes several key components, starting with decommissioning, removal and disposal of the existing structure, and that will be replaced, designed, supplied and installed within the maximum area of 230 square metres.”

Green Roots Play Equipment from North Saanich was selected to complete the project that will feature an entirely new play structure as well as a new pour-in place rubber flooring.

“I'm shocked that it's been 25 years that that playground has been there,” said Coun. Kevin Flynn. “I never would have guessed that, and I didn't know this was going to be in our work plan this year.”

The project is expected to be completed by mid-September 2025, with funding coming entirely from the Growing Communities Fund reserve.

“I think the community is going to be very excited to see that there for September,” Flynn added.

A former school principal, Mayor Alan Harrison praised the addition of a rubberized surface.

“I know I was involved in a number of these at schools, and it takes lots to get it right,” Harrison said. “I really like the rubberized surfacing; it just solves a whole bunch of problems.”

Council voted unanimously in support of awarding the contract for the new playground to Green Roots Play Equipment.