District of Sicamous invites residents to Official Community Plan open house

Photo: Eagle Valley Arts Council District of Sicamous to host first Official Community Plan Open House on May 28

The District of Sicamous is preparing to host its first Official Community Plan open house event at the Red Barn Arts Centre this week.

The District of Sicamous wants to hear from residents as it works to update the important community planning document.

“We need your insights and ideas to ensure the plan reflects Sicamous’ values, priorities and vision,” reads a statement released by the district.

The open house will be held on Wednesday, May 28, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Red Barn Arts Centre located at 1226 Riverside Ave.