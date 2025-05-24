North Shuswap director proposing changes to short-term rental zoning bylaws

Photo: Luc Rempel Director Jay Simpson is proposing changes to current short-term rental bylaws at an upcoming CSRD meeting

Recent difficulties managing changes to provincial short-term rental regulations may be eased slightly if the Columbia Shuswap Regional District decides to move forward with a proposal from Director Jay Simpson.

On the agenda for the May 27 Electoral Area Director’s meeting, Simpson, who represents the North Shuswap, has submitted a proposal to change zoning bylaws to allow short-term rentals in all residential zones.

In his proposal, Simpson noted new provincial regulations have come into effect causing “significant challenges” for existing STR operators and CSRD staff.

In several areas of the regional district, there are either no zoning bylaws in place or no zoning bylaws that allow STRs.

In order to comply with the CSRD’s current bylaws and the new provincial STR registry, owners must apply for a temporary use permit allowing them to operate an STR, even if they have been operating it for several years.

At the last board meeting, there were four temporary use applications on the agenda. The board has previously mentioned problems with the amount of staff time necessary to process all of the applications, as well as issues evaluating the applications as a board.

“The economy of the North Shuswap, as well as other areas in the CSRD, is critically dependent upon these STRs for visitor accommodation,” Simpson said in his proposal.

He proposed modifying existing zoning bylaws to allow STRs in all residential zones for the time being.

“I recognize this may seem like opening the flood gates of STR development, but the reality is that anyone that wanted to run an STR will already be doing that now in that there has never been enforcement of STR rules unless there were multiple complaints,” he said.

“By modifying existing zoning to allow STRs, we will be providing a roughly two-year window for existing STRs to continue to operate and bring in visitors, while the community decides what level of STRs or STR rules to enact within new OCP/zoning rules.”

He noted his proposal could require a lot of staff time, but he said it would also free up staff time that is currently being monopolized by processing temporary use permit applications.

“The status quo is likely to reduce STR availability significantly thereby reducing tourism business in our highly tourism dependent communities,” he said.

Simpson's proposal is likely to find some support at the electoral area directors meeting. Director Marty Gibbons expressed his growing frustration with the current STR situation at the May 15 board of directors meeting.

If the electoral area directors agree with Simpson's proposal, the matter will still need to be voted on by the board as a whole at a regular board of directors meeting in order to move forward.