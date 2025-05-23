Salmon Arm Art Gallery launches new exhibition on displacement of Indigenous food, plants

Photo: Salmon Arm Art Gallery Pollen Basket created by Angela Hansen on display as part of new Salmon Arm Art Gallery Exhibition

The Salmon Arm Art Gallery is preparing to host the second in a series of three exhibitions focused on the displacement of Indigenous plants, food and people.

Kúme, which means “going to the forest to find food” in Secwepemctsín, is the title of this latest exhibition.

The exhibition features art from Barbara Adler, Diane Akey, Linda Franklin, Angela Hansen, Stephen Ingle, Frieda Martin, Valerie Rogers, Patricia Smith, Tania Willard, and Jeff Wilson.

Each artist has submitted a work that addresses one or a series of the plants and animals traditionally used as food sources that have been negatively impacted or even driven to extinction in Secwépemc territory.

Food sources that once provided a large part of Indigenous diets but are no longer easily available include salmon, caribou, berries, hazelnuts and native tubers like wapato, spring beauty and avalanche lily.

An opening reception will be held on Saturday, June 7, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and an artist talk will be held on June 19 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Salmon Arm Art Gallery is located at 70 Hudson Ave. NE, and is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. It is open until 6 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.