BNA Brewing has purchased Sorrento's Crannóg Ales

Photo: Crannóg Ales Crannóg Ales has been sold to BNA Brewing.

Kelowna's BNA Brewing has purchased Crannóg Ales in Sorrento – the maker of the legendary Backhand of God stout.

In an email to its customers Friday, Crannóg made the announcement that they have sold to BNA Brewing, and BNA Brewing is now making Crannóg's beer at BNA facilities in Kelowna and Vernon.

“Our classic Irish ales will continue to be brewed according to our long-established recipes, using our same organic ingredients and with hops from Left Fields Organic Farm,” Crannóg said in the email.

“We'll keep selling growlers at the Salmon Arm Farmers Market and at the brewery, and you can still come for tours all summer.”

One main change that customers will notice is that BNA plans to start putting Crannóg's Backhand of God beer in cans and it could start appearing on store shelves in the near future. Crannóg's beer was previously only available by the tap at bars and restaurants and by growler fills at the Sorrento-based brewery.

'Ultimate compliment'

Kyle and Carolyn Nixon, owners of BNA Brewing, tell Castanet that Crannóg owners Brian MacIsaac and Rebecca Kneen approached them about purchasing Crannóg.

“They really trusted our team which is the most ultimate compliment from the most ultimate brewery,” Kyle said. “I was kind of in disbelief at first ... I just feel incredibly proud ”

The Nixons says Brian and Rebecca will still be a part of the business, focusing on growing their organic hops – which will still be used in Crannóg beers – along with participating in farmers markets and other events.

“At this point in their career they just needed to pass off some of the day-to-day stuff, which is what our team is going to do,” Kyle said.

Being a huge Backhand of God fan himself, Kyle says he understands the cult-like following the beer has.

“We know the pressure that comes along with the beer and the responsibility we get,” Kyle said. “Everything stays the same ... it's hard to change perfection. It's pretty much a perfect beer.”

Kyle recounts a trip he and his father took to Sorrento back in 2011 when Kyle was first exploring the idea of opening his own brewery, to see how Brian and Rebecca made their beer.

“I had never met them, I just cold-called them. They were so generous with their time and so kind. They're just inspiring people, they've actually inspired everything that we've done today,” Kyle said.

“We just created a friendship from there ... we feel so proud to call them friends but even prouder now to call them business associates.”

BNA has actually been brewing Crannóg's beer at their facilities for about a month already.

Carolyn adds that they hope to be able to fulfill the large demand for Crannóg's beer using their facilities.

“[Brian and Rebecca] always felt bad saying no to people who wanted it, but they just didn't have the capacity to take on more accounts,” Carolyn said.

25 years of history

Crannóg Ales dates back 25 years, when Brian and Rebecca began selling their beer out of their organic farm in the Shuswap. They specialize in a number of Irish-style beers, but their Backhand of God stout has developed a huge following over the years.

Kyle says they plan to keep the brewery's legacy going for at least another 25 years.

Crannóg is the latest business to be scooped up by the Nixon Hospitality Group. After the Nixons first opened up BNA Brewing in downtown Kelowna in 2015, they've since opened up Skinny Duke's in the old Sturgeon Hall location and Bernie's Supper Club in the old Doc Willoughby's location.

They've also purchased the Bohemian Cafe in downtown Kelowna and Snowshoe Sam's at Big White.