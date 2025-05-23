Salmon Arm police say woman scammed by someone claiming to represent Norton Anti-Virus

Photo: Castanet File Photo FILE - A woman told Salmon Arm RCMP she had been scammed out of $9k by someone who claimed to be from Norton Anti-Virus

A Blind Bay woman was scammed out of $9,000 by a man claiming to be a representative of Norton Anti-Virus software.

On May 10, the woman told Salmon Arm RCMP she had been the victim of a computer fraud.

“The woman informed police she was contacted by someone named James who claimed to be from Norton Anti-Virus,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“After some conversation, the man convinced the victim to go to the bank to withdraw $9,000 and deposit it into a Bitcoin account.”

Gen Digital, the company behind Norton Anti-Virus software, has not responded to a request for comment as of the time of writing.

Police said this incident is still under investigation.

To learn more about common types of scams and how to protect yourself, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Bureau website or the BC RCMP Frauds and Scams webpage.