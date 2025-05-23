Slope stabilization work expected to cause delays on Highway 1 between Sicamous, Revelstoke

Photo: DriveBC Delayed motorists seen on DriveBC's Three Valley Gap highway camera at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 22.

Motorists on the Trans Canada Highway between Sicamous and Revelstoke should expect delays as rock slope stabilization work continues at Three Valley Gap.

Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect between the Three Valley Gap Avalanche Gate and Three Valley Frontage Road from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays. Work is expected to continue until Monday, May 26 at 5 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes as rock stabilization work continues.