Man reports stolen vehicle, later tells police he drank too much and forgot where it was

Photo: Glacier Media FILE.- A man who told police his vehicle was stolen later admitted he had gotten too drunk and forgot where he parked

Salmon Arm Mounties say a stolen vehicle investigation wrapped up quickly after it turned out the vehicle was not stolen at all.

When police spotted the owner inside the supposedly-stolen vehicle, he admitted he had actually got too drunk and simply forgot where he parked.

According to RCMP, on May 11, a 29-year-old man reported his vehicle had been stolen from where he parked it on Narcisse Street.

“The man believed the key had fallen out of his pocket, and confirmed he did not give anyone permission to drive his vehicle,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle.”

At about 2 p.m. that day, Salmon Arm RCMP spotted the vehicle parked and with the 29-year-old inside.

When an officer spoke to him, the man confirmed the vehicle had actually not been stolen and instead he had gotten too drunk and forgot where he had parked it.