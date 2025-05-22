Salmon Arm residents invited to celebrate the completion of new Uptown to Downtown Connector path

Photo: City of Salmon Arm Part of the recently completed Uptown to Downtown connector multi-use path

The City of Salmon Arm is inviting residents to attend this weekend's grand opening of the new Uptown to Downtown Connector multi-use path.

In a social media post on Thursday, the city announced the new multi-use path will celebrate its grand opening at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 24.

“Celebrate this important step in Salmon Arm’s Active Transportation Network by walking, biking, or rolling from 21 St & 11 Avenue NE (by the RCMP Station) to the Downtown Farmer’s Market,” reads the post.

Once participants travel down the path to the farmer’s market, the City of Salmon Arm will have a tent set up giving out cake to celebrate the grand opening.

The path was constructed in order to give pedestrians and active transportation users a safe path to travel between uptown and downtown Salmon Arm.

At a Salmon Arm city council meeting in May 2024, Mayor Alan Harrison noted the project would provide a safer route for students travelling to J.L. Jackson Secondary and Salmon Arm Secondary.

At that meeting the total cost of the multi-use path project was estimated at $850,000. The project received $410,000 in funding through an active transportation grant provided by the provincial government.