Midday drunk driver caught by Salmon Arm Mounties after car driven into ditch on Notch Hill Road

Photo: Castanet File Photo FILE - Salmon Arm RCMP caught a midday drunk driver after he drove his car into the ditch on Notch Hill Road

Salmon Arm police say they caught a midday drunk driver after receiving a report of a car going into the ditch on Notch Hill Road.

On May 9 at about 1 p.m., a witness reported to police he had seen a black Ford Focus go off the road and into the ditch on Notch Hill Road near the Trans-Canada Highway.

“The witness was able to stay on scene and support the police investigation for impaired driving,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

When police arrived on scene they found a 58-year-old male driver who was uninjured by the collision. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Salmon Arm RCMP conducted a breath demand on the driver.

“The driver informed police 'I’m gonna fail,' and indeed blew a fail, declining his right to a second test,” Hodges said.

The Ford Focus was also found to have expired insurance, and the driver was issued a violation ticket for $598.

The 58-year-old driver received a 90-day driving prohibition and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

The matter was further referred to RoadSafetyBC.