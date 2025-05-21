Interior Health hosting two upcoming measles immunization clinics in the Shuswap area

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - Interior Health is hosting two upcoming measles immunization clinics in the Shuswap region

Interior Health will be hosting two measles immunization clinics in the Shuswap area in the coming weeks.

“To protect people in our region, Interior Health is holding measles immunization clinics across the region over the next six weeks,” said the health authority's Dr. Sanaz Vaseghi in a statement.

Vaseghi said there are currently no confirmed cases of measles in the Interior, but cases have been confirmed in other parts of B.C. and Canada.

"We recognize people from the Interior are travelling to other places in the province and country,” Vaseghi said.

The first clinic will be held on Saturday, May 24, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Salmon Arm Health Centre. The centre is located at 851 16 Street NE.

Interested participants are asked to book an appointment by calling 250-833-4100.

“These clinics are intended to raise immunization rates, recognizing two doses of measles vaccine are almost 100 per cent effective in preventing this serious illness and last a lifetime,” said Dr. Vaseghi. “Immunizations are the best defence against measles and other infectious diseases.”

There will be another measles clinic held in Chase on Saturday, June 7, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will be held at the Chase Health Centre located at 825 Thompson Ave. To book an appointment, call 250-769-3312.

Interior Health is encouraging individuals of all ages to check their immunization records to ensure they have received their measles vaccinations, and to sign up for one of these free clinics if they have not.

For more information and a full list of upcoming measles immunization clinics, visit the Interior Health measles webpage.