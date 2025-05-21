Salmon Arm's downtown treble clef is currently in third place in the Canadian Municipal Landmark contest

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm's giant treble clef is currently in third place in the Canadian Municipal Landmark contest

Residents are rallying to put the giant treble clef in downtown Salmon Arm on the map.

Municipal World Magazine has launched its annual Canadian Municipal Landmark contest which crowns the best local landmark each year.

Last year, Prince George’s iconic Mr. PG took home the prize for the top landmark in the country.

From now until Aug. 15, you can visit the Great Canadian Landmark Contest’s map online and cast your vote for the best municipal landmark.

As of the time of writing, the treble clef has received 81 votes, good for third place in the voting.

New Denver, B.C.’s Nikkei Internment Memorial Centre holds the lead with approximately 200 votes, and the Wawa goose statue in Wawa, Ont. is currently in second place with around 92 votes.

Other notable landmarks in the contest include the White Rock Pier, the world's biggest beaver in Beaverlodge, Alta., and Muddy the giant mudcat from Dunnville, Ont.