258738
Salmon Arm News  

Salmon Arm's downtown treble clef is currently in third place in the Canadian Municipal Landmark contest

Landmark contest heats up

- | Story: 551647

Residents are rallying to put the giant treble clef in downtown Salmon Arm on the map.

Municipal World Magazine has launched its annual Canadian Municipal Landmark contest which crowns the best local landmark each year.

Last year, Prince George’s iconic Mr. PG took home the prize for the top landmark in the country.

From now until Aug. 15, you can visit the Great Canadian Landmark Contest’s map online and cast your vote for the best municipal landmark.

As of the time of writing, the treble clef has received 81 votes, good for third place in the voting.

New Denver, B.C.’s Nikkei Internment Memorial Centre holds the lead with approximately 200 votes, and the Wawa goose statue in Wawa, Ont. is currently in second place with around 92 votes.

Other notable landmarks in the contest include the White Rock Pier, the world's biggest beaver in Beaverlodge, Alta., and Muddy the giant mudcat from Dunnville, Ont.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

260542


260615
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
258122
Real Estate
5129318
#18 - 4100 Gallaghers Parkland Dr
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,174,900
more details
262184




Send us your News Tips!


255156


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Honey
Honey Shuswap BC SPCA >


256386


262204


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
258026