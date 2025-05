Photo: Castanet File Photo FILE - Salmon Arm warns residents of 3 day alley closure

The alley between 2 Street SE and 3 Street SE will be closed this week as the city undertakes important utilities work.

In a social media post, the City of Salmon Arm advised residents the closure will take place from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday.

Residents in the area are advised to expect some minor disruptions and should plan to use alternate routes when possible.