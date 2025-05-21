Salmon Arm police arrest 'grossly intoxicated' 72-year-old man after he allegedly threw things at people

Photo: Glacier Media FILE - A 72-year-old man was arrested for public intoxication after allegedly throwing things at people in downtown Salmon Arm

A 72-year-old man was arrested for public drunkenness after allegedly throwing things at people walking by Ross Street Plaza, Mounties say.

On May 8, Salmon Arm RCMP received a report of a man causing a disturbance near the plaza fountain.

“Police attended and observed a grossly intoxicated 72-year-old man yelling as loud as he could,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“The man had soiled himself and had littered the area with a number of empty beer cans he had consumed.”

A passerby also told police they had seen the man throwing things at pedestrians.

Police arrested the man for public intoxication “as he was clearly unable to care for himself.”

The man was held in cells overnight to allow him to safely sober up. In the morning, he was issued a violation ticket.