Salmon Arm News  

Vehicle and chain used to drag ATM out of Salmon Arm gas station, police say

ATM pried out of gas station

Salmon Arm police are investigating after a vehicle and a chain were used to pry an ATM out of a gas station — an incident which resulted in extensive property damage and an hours-long power outage for the surrounding area.

In a news release, Const. Andrew Hodges said at 4 a.m. on Monday, Salmon Arm Mounties responded to reports of a downed power pole and a break and enter at a gas station near 10th Street SW and the Trans-Canada Highway.

“On attendance, police learned a vehicle had used a chain to pull the ATM out of the gas station, causing extensive damage,” Hodges said.

“Police suspect the chain got caught on the power pole, which ripped the pole out.”

Hodges said this caused a power outage that impacted businesses and residences in the area for hours.

On Monday, BC Hydro reported about 200 of its customers had experienced an outage from 4 a.m. until power was restored at 1 p.m. The cause of the outage was listed as a motor vehicle incident.

Hodges said Mounties found parts of the ATM near the gas station, and a stolen, unoccupied vehicle suspected to be involved was found later that morning near Yankee Flats.

Hodges said police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP and reference file 2025-2476.

