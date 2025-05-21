Sicamous RCMP sergeant notes 'significant' rise in impaired driving charges

Photo: Luc Rempel Sicamous RCMP Sergeant notes 'significant' increase in drunk driving charges

A rise in impaired driving incidents is a major concern for Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP.

At the May 14 District of Sicamous committee of the whole meeting, McNeil gave council his first quarterly report of 2025. The data showed an increase in calls for service, with 500 calls to police recorded in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 429 in the first quarter of 2024.

The number of impaired drivers also appears to be increasing, according to McNeil’s report.

The first three months of 2025 saw 215 roadside suspensions issued by the Sicamous detachment and 27 impaired driving charges.

“These numbers are big for the community,” he said. “That's quite significant.

“There were 17 for the quarter in the previous year and six for 2023 — so a big increase there."

No change in property crime

McNeil also took time to address concerns raised in a petition recently received by council. The petition was presented at the April 9 committee of the whole meeting and expressed frustration over what the signees saw as an increasing number of break-ins and theft.

McNeil said police data indicated the amount of property crime has not actually changed much.

“There's no substantial increase in the property crime that we've experienced this year in the community,” he said. “It's slightly down from last year.”

The first quarter of 2025 saw 110 incidents of property crime — slightly less than the 120 reported in the first quarter of 2024, and slightly more than the 102 reported in the same quarter of 2023.

He said an incident of multiple thefts from vehicles on Jan. 27 may have been “the origin” of some of the concerns voiced by community members.

McNeil said “a crew of criminals” were able to steal a Ford F-150 which was used to commit crime in Sicamous.

“They went to a couple of streets, Hemlock and Chapman Crescent,” he said. “They went up and down the street, opening unlocked vehicles — and there were several unlocked vehicles.”

He said the criminals got away with some cash and valuables that were left in the unlocked vehicles.

McNeil added the plates of the stolen F-150 were found in Calgary, but the vehicle itself has still not been located.

New officer for Sicamous

He also told council the detachment has a new full-time officer on-duty.

Const. Jason Woroby has officially joined the Sicamous detachment.

"He’s passed his recruit field training, so he's fully on board with us," McNeil said.

He added the detachment is expecting a new transfer from Williams Lake to fill the position of Const. Adam Poitras, who is still recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

“We don't have a definitive return date for that member, so [the transfer is] coming on board to assist us,” he said.

With the new transfer, McNeil said the Sicamous detachment will be fully staffed, including the sergeant, one corporal and four constables.