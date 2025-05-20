Registration open now for the annual Sicamous Canada Day Road Hockey Tournament

Photo: Nicholas Johansen FILE - Registration is open for the Sicamous Canada Day Road Hockey tournament

Registration is now open for the annual Sicamous Canada Day Road Hockey Tournament.

The District of Sicamous opened registration for the three-on-three tournament in a post on its website last week.

“Each age group is limited to eight teams. ...Sign up today,” reads the post from the district. “Grab your gear, rally your teammates, and get ready for a day of action-packed fun.”

Teams are able to roster up to six players for the tournament. Register contacting the District of Sicamous Recreation Department at 250-836-2477 ext. 2192.