Drivers warned of slow moving vehicles and equipment on Hwy 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke as crews conduct storm drain maintenance

Photo: DriveBC Area of the Trans-Canada Highway affected by ongoing maintenance work east of Sicamous

Motorists travelling on the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Revelstoke on Tuesday are being warned to watch for slow-moving vehicles and equipment.

Maintenance work is taking place between Lybarger Road and Bowolin Road approximately 20 kilometres east of Sicamous. Crews and equipment are expected to be on site until about 4 p.m.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution as crews work on catch basin cleaning.