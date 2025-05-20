Good Samaritan helps Salmon Arm Mounties catch drunk motorcycle driver

Photo: Castanet File Photo FILE - A drunk motorcyclist was caught by Salmon Arm RCMP after they were reported by a good samaritan

An inebriated motorcycle driver was caught by Salmon Arm Mounties after a Good Samaritan who helped them lift their crashed bike reported the incident to police.

On May 3 at around 11:30 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP received a report of a possible impaired motorcycle rider riding a yellow motorcycle on Foothill Road SW.

“The complainant had helped the rider lift his motorcycle that was laying in the middle of the Foothill Rd SW,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“One member was already in the area and quickly located a yellow Honda motorcycle with minor damage and the rider stopped on the side of the road.”

Police said they conducted a breath demand on the motorcycle rider as they smelled strongly of alcohol.

The rider blew a fail reading on both attempts and received an immediate 90-day driving prohibition.

The yellow Honda motorcycle was impounded for 30 days and police further referred the matter to RoadSafetyBC.