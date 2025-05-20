Regional fire chief tells Salmon Arm council to expect 'another terrible wildfire season'

Photo: KTW file photo FILE - Regional Fire Chief warns Salmon Arm city council to expect 'another terrible wildfire season'

Regional Fire Chief Sean Coubrough has told Salmon Arm council to expect “another terrible wildfire season.” He also warned the region is at increased risk of drought and geological disasters.

At the May 13 Salmon Arm city council meeting, a presentation from the Shuswap Emergency Program included a presentation from Coubrough, who also serves as Columbia Shuswap Regional District protective services manager.

“We have a below normal spring freshet expected due to the low snowpack,” he explained.

“Our snowpack is reported as being about 98% of normal at higher elevations, so what that means is that we're going to be drying faster, and that there is some expectation for a more severe fire season this year.”

Coubrough noted the area has been fortunate to receive the recent run of wet weather however he said even this late spring rain will likely not be enough.

“What I'm hearing across the board, emergency services, BC Wildfire Service are gearing up for what is expected to be another terrible season of wildfires,” he said.

On the positive side he told council widespread flooding “is not expected this year,” due to the lower snowpack.

He also noted that within the regional district geotechnical hazards caused by wildfire damage remain a significant concern.

“In a lot of our areas where we've had the wildfires go through these burn scars, we have a higher risk of geo hazards,” he explained.

“Landslides, debris flows, debris floods, because the root structures of these hillsides are gone, there’s nothing to hold them up.”

He told council the CSRD has been working with a geotechnical engineering firm called Stantec.

“They've come up with an early warning system that takes into account accumulated precipitation in an area and can predict with some accuracy… where we can expect to see some landslides,” Coubrough said.

“We are also expecting that there is an increased risk of drought this year,” he added.

Coubrough said another important project for him has been the rebuild of the Scotch Creek Firehall that was destroyed in the 2023 Bush Creek East Wildfire.

“Our recovery in the north shoe swap is ongoing,” he explained. “The big project that I'm focused on right now is the rebuilding of the Scotch Creek Fire Hall.”

He said the regional district found out insurance will not be able to cover all the costs of rebuilding the firehall.

“So we've got a long road ahead still, but… at this time, we're on pace to have occupancy by summer next year,” Coubrough said.

Salmon Arm councillors thanked Coubrough for his presentation and praised the work done by the Shuswap Emergency Program during the 2023 Bush Creek East Wildfire.

Coun. Tim Lavery said it is “a well recognized program for its abilities throughout the province.”

“We are lucky in the face of impending disasters, to have one of the most capable teams out there,” he added.