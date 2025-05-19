Acclaimed Vancouver-based jazz group the John Lee Trio performs in Salmon Arm May 29

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club The John Lee Trio will play at the Nexus at First Community in Salmon Arm on May 29

Highly acclaimed Vancouver-based group the John Lee Trio is coming to Salmon Arm to perform a show at the Nexus at First Community on Thursday, May 29.

Known as a talented multi-instrumentalist, Lee will be on the piano for this performance with Kosma Busheikin on bass and Graham Villette joining them on drums.

The John Lee Trio is known for their ability to bridge the gap between the past and future of modern jazz with a penchant for improvising on classic jazz standards as well as newer compositions.

Lee was raised in Nanaimo before moving to Boston in 2010 to attend the Berklee College of Music where he was mentored by Ralph Peterson Jr. and Dave Santoro.

When he finished his formal musical education, Lee returned to B.C. and began his professional jazz career, becoming one of Canada’s most acclaimed jazz musicians.

In 2021, Lee recorded his first album, "The Artist" featuring drums by legendary drummer Carl Allen. And last summer Lee recorded his latest album "Second Wind."

Don’t miss the John Lee Trio perform live at the Nexus at First Community on Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm on Thursday, May 29.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Admission is by donation, coffee, tea and treats are available at intermission.

To learn more about this show and other upcoming jazz events, you can visit the Salmon Arm Jazz Club website.