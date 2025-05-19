Early morning crash blamed for power outage in Notch Hill area impacting more than 800 customers

Photo: BC Hydro Approximate area affected by a power outage caused by a motor vehicle accident at around 8 a.m. this morning

About 800 BC Hydro customers in the Notch Hill area north of Salmon Arm are in the dark following a car crash on Monday morning.

The outage is currently impacting about 820 properties west of Calhoun Road and south of Ewart Road in the Notch Hill and Tappen areas.

BC Hydro said the power has been out in the area since about 8:20 a.m., when a motor vehicle collision caused the outage.

A work crew is on-site, and power is expected to be restored by about 5 p.m.

BC Hydro said about 200 customers in the west side of Salmon Arm also experienced a power outage after a Monday morning collision. The outage happened at about 4 a.m., and was restored by 1 p.m.