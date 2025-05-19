257979
Salmon Arm News  

Power restored for 200 Salmon Arm B.C. Hydro customers left in the dark since 4 a.m.

Power restored after crash

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

BC Hydro crews have restored power in the west side of Salmon Arm where approximately 200 residents had been left in the dark since 3:45 a.m. on Monday.

The outage was caused by an early morning crash on the Trans-Canada Highway.

A BC Hydro work crew was able to restore power at about 1 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 12:32 p.m.

Approximately 200 residents in the west side of Salmon Arm have been without power since around 4 a.m. this morning, due to a motor vehicle incident.

On their website BC Hydro said a motor vehicle accident on the Trans-Canada Highway near the 10 Avenue SW intersection at around 3:45 a.m. damaged a power pole which resulted in the outage.

BC Hydro has a crew on-site to repair the damage and power is expected to be restored at around 2 p.m. today.

For more information on power outages you can visit the BC Hydro outages webpage.

