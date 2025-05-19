BC Hydro blames early morning crash on Hwy 1 for power outage affecting 200 residents in Salmon Arm

Photo: BC Hydro Approximate area of the power outage currently affecting 200 residents in Salmon Arm

Approximately 200 residents in the west side of Salmon Arm have been without power since around 4 a.m. this morning, due to a motor vehicle incident.

On their website BC Hydro said a motor vehicle accident on the Trans-Canada Highway near the 10 Avenue SW intersection at around 3:45 a.m. damaged a power pole which resulted in the outage.

BC Hydro has a crew on-site to repair the damage and power is expected to be restored at around 2 p.m. today.

For more information on power outages you can visit the BC Hydro outages webpage.