Salmon Arm News  

BC Hydro blames early morning crash on Hwy 1 for power outage affecting 200 residents in Salmon Arm

Crash leaves 200 in the dark

Approximately 200 residents in the west side of Salmon Arm have been without power since around 4 a.m. this morning, due to a motor vehicle incident.

On their website BC Hydro said a motor vehicle accident on the Trans-Canada Highway near the 10 Avenue SW intersection at around 3:45 a.m. damaged a power pole which resulted in the outage.

BC Hydro has a crew on-site to repair the damage and power is expected to be restored at around 2 p.m. today.

For more information on power outages you can visit the BC Hydro outages webpage.

