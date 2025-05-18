Owners Wanted seminar to be held in Salmon Arm to facilitate small business sales

Photo: Contributed Prestige Harbourfront Resort will host the Owners Wanted seminar.

Those interested in buying or selling a business are invited to attend an event in Salmon Arm.

Non-profit organization Futurpreneur will host a free workshop called Owners Wanted for current and aspiring business owners interested in buying or selling a small business at Prestige Harbourfront Resort on Wednesday, May 21, and Thursday, May 22.

The two-day workshop will prepare business owners and sellers to cover a wide range of topics, including a finding a viable business that may interest them, approaching and appealing to business owners, putting a deal together, negotiating and due diligence, and funding options.

The sessions run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. both days, and dinner will be provided.

Futurpreneur, which is supported in part by the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program, was founded in 1996 and has supported thousands of business owners and startups.

More information about the Owners Wanted workshop can be found here.