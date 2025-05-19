262990
Salmon Arm News  

The Salmon Arm Bollywood Bang raised more than $500k for the Shuswap Hospital Foundation to help fund a new MRI machine

$500k raised for first MRI

The organizer of the Salmon Arm Bollywood Bang says he’s amazed by the generosity of the community after this year’s event brought in half a million dollars.

The Bollywood Bang fundraiser for the Shuswap Hospital Foundation was bigger than ever this year, with more than $500,000 raised to help fund the purchase of an MRI machine for Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

“We're just very happy how it all turned out,” said Sunny Dhaliwal, organizer of the event.

“The community really stepped up, and we're super overwhelmed.”

Bollywood Bang was the first fundraiser to help pay for the hospital's new MRI machine.

“When we announced that it was going towards our first MRI for Salmon Arm, that really hit home to a lot of people here,” Dhaliwal said. “We have to go out of town to get stuff done or pay for private services.”

Dhaliwal thanked the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm and his catering team for their assistance in running the event

Namaste Indian Restaurant catered for the event and Cahoots Kitchen provided a late-night taco bar for hungry dancers.

“People were eating right up to the last part of the night,” he added.

Dhaliwal said he looks forward to making the next event, in two years, even better.

Bollywood Bang has now raised more than $1 million for the Shuswap Hospital Foundation.

