Salmon Arm tradesman launches new web app to help connect small businesses with aspiring clients

Photo: KTW file FILE - A Salmon Arm tradesperson is launching a new web app to connect help connect tradespeople with their clients

A Salmon Arm tradesman and small business owner is launching a new web app to help connect local trades people with aspiring clients and contractors.

Owen Fellows is from England, and he served six years in the military before taking up tile-setting as a trade and moving to Canada. He runs his own business.

“I'm a one man shop,” he said. “I don't have employees and stuff like that — just myself.”

His journey toward launching this new web app started after looking into advertising for his small business.

“I was scouring the web basically to see where I could advertise,” he said. “I advertised on Facebook, which I kind of thought was expensive, and I got nothing back."

Fellows said he found Google to be more expensive and equally ineffective.

“I was like, there's got to be a cheaper way for small businesses like myself,” he said.

“There's nothing out there that helps small local businesses keep afloat and get their business promoted, it's all through word of mouth. Word of mouth is great, but sometimes word of mouth doesn't keep you busy throughout the full year.”

Fellows said after talking to clients, they agreed it was difficult to connect on their end, too, so he set out to find a way to connect tradespeople with clients that doesn't break the bank.

His web app, JobWorks, is slated to launch next month. On it, contractors can sign up for $19.99 a month, which gives them a detailed profile that lists their geographical work area, areas of expertise and any certifications or credentials.

Customers can also leave reviews.

“My main aim for this was basically to help the small businesses, to help people,” Fellows said.

“Basically to make something affordable for businesses to keep going, especially with the inflation.”

The program was built by a Kelowna company.