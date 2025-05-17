Seasonal open burning ban enacted by City of Salmon Arm

Photo: KTW file photo FILE - The city of Salmon Arm has announced a category three fire ban is in effect

Open burning is no longer allowed in Salmon Arm.

The City of Salmon Arm enacted a seasonal Category 3 fire ban at noon on Friday, May 16.

The ban covers pile burning of yard waste larger than two metres high by three metres wide, as well as the burning of any stubble or grass.

“This ban is implemented to help prevent wildfires and protect public safety during the warmer, drier months,” the city said in post on social media.

Campfires are still permitted under the ban, but all campfires require a permit from city hall.

For more information about campfire permits and other municipal burning regulations, visit the City of Salmon Arm website.