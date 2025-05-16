Splatsin chief 'deeply disappointed' by comments of Sicamous mayor following bridge blockade

Photo: Splatsin Facebook page Splatsin community members taking part in the blockade of the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project

The chief of a Shuswap-area First Nation says he is "deeply concerned" by recent comments made by the mayor of Sicamous in crediting her fellow council members for their work to resolve this week's blockade of the R.W. Bruhn Bridge project.

Splatsin community members and the Splatsin Development Corporation erected a blockade of the $260-million bridge replacement project on Monday morning, citing “systemic exclusion,” of the SDC and broken project agreements.

The blockade was taken down at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday following meetings between Splatsin leadership, AEAC GP leadership and the Ministry of Transportation and Transit.

At a District of Sicamous council meeting on Wednesday, Mayor Colleen Anderson said council’s ongoing discussions with the provincial government about the matter helped end the blockade.

In a statement released this morning Splatsin Kupki7 Michael Christian said the decision to end the blockade was reached through “constructive dialogue,” with the contractors in charge of the R.W. Bruhn Bridge construction project, Aecon Emil Anderson Construction General Partnership (AEAC GP).

“It is deeply disappointing to see Mayor Anderson misrepresent the facts,” said Kukpi7 Michael Christian.

“The decision to end our blockade was made after respectful and constructive dialogue with AEAC GP — not because of any action by the District of Sicamous or its council. ... Attempts to take credit for Indigenous-led negotiations are not only misleading but show a lack of respect for our governance and sovereignty."

Grahame Go, head of the Splatsin Development Corporation, echoed the chief’s words, accusing the mayor of spreading "misinformation about a matter of serious importance to our community."

Anderson said "no comment" when Castanet reached her on Friday morning.

Construction on the R.W. Bruhn bridge replacement project resumed on Wednesday morning.