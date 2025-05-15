Free drought-tolerant plant workshop at Salmon Arm's Meadow Brae Farm

Photo: City of Salmon Arm The city of Salmon Arm's Environmental Advisory Committee is hosting a free drought-tolerant plants workshop at Meadow Brae Farm

Learn how a switch to drought-tolerant plants can reduce your gardening workload and help the environment with a free drought-tolerant plants workshop this Saturday.

Meadow Brae Farm and the city of Salmon Arm’s Environmental Advisory Committee are teaming up for a free drought-tolerant plant workshop.

Attendees will learn tips on what plants to choose, which planters to use, how to retain soil health and how to increase biodiversity in your garden.

There will also be a guest speaker from FireSmart BC and door prizes.

The workshop will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Meadow Brae Farm, 1630 51st St. NE.