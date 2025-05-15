First Nation touts 'renewed commitment for meaningful collaboration' after Trans-Canada Highway blockade

Photo: Splatsin Facebook page RCMP officers talk to Splatsin members participating in the blockade on Monday

The chief of a Shuswap-area First Nation says he is "optimistic about this new chapter" following a two-day blockade of the Trans-Canada Highway to protest a lack of opportunities for his members to work on the $260-million R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project.

Splatsin Kukpi7 Michael Christian said the conclusion of their protest was brought about following successful negotiations with project contractor Aecon Emil Anderson Construction General Partnership (AEAC GP).

The blockade was taken down by Splatsin at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday. It went up on Monday morning.

“We are optimistic about this new chapter,” Christian said in a statement.

“This project takes place in our area of caretaker responsibility within the Secwepemc Nation, and it’s essential that Splatsin has a role in shaping it.”

He said the blockade not only showed “the strength of our voices,” but also “what’s possible when we come back to the table and work together with honesty and respect.”

Splatsin Development Corporation dump trucks were parked on both sides of the construction zone and Splatsin community members camped out to block crews from continuing work on the project starting at 10 a.m. on Monday morning.

The blockade caused an extended closure of the Trans-Canada Highway. The protest prevented the highway from re-opening following the usual 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. construction closure.

Following closed door discussions, Christian said there is a new commitment from all parties to “reset their relationship” and a renewed commitment to ensure Splatsin and the Splatsin Development Corporation are involved in a meaningful way.

Strong foundation laid

Grahame Go, CEO of the Splatsin Development Corporation, said the talks "laid the foundation for a healthier relationship moving forward."

“We’re now aligned in our goal to make this project not only a technical success, but a relationship success as well,” he said. “We look forward to playing a greater role as the work continues.”

AEAC GP brass also spoke about a renewed commitment to collaboration.

“We are committed to building a strong, long lasting, and collaborative relationship with Splatsin and SDC based on our shared values,” said Simon Green, vice president AEAC GP.

“We are confident working together we can successfully complete this integral project for the surrounding communities.”

Colin Taylor, another AEAC GP vice president, thanked Splatsin for their “willingness to reset the project relationship.”

“We are proud of the past work we have done with Splatsin and SDC and we want our relationship to continue well after this project is complete,” Taylor added. “AEAC GP thanks the Splatsin membership for their contribution to the work completed to date on the project.”

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit said Wednesday they were “pleased” that the parties were able to resolve the issue.

With the blockade resolved the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Salmon Arm is still under daily construction closures from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

However the Ministry said there will be no highway closures from 6 a.m. on Friday until noon on Monday May 20 to accommodate additional travellers during the Victoria day long weekend.