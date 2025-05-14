Fundraiser launched to help send Salmon Arm Secondary girls rugby team to provincial championships

Photo: Gofundme/ Salmon Arm Secondary Girls Rugby Coach John Laboyne with the Salmon Arm Secondary girls rubgy team

A fundraiser has been launched to help the Salmon Arm secondary girls' rugby team travel to this year’s provincial championships in Abbotsford.

An online fundraiser has been launched to raise money to help pay expenses associated with travelling to the tournament.

The post on GoFundMe said coach John Laboyne came out of retirement this year to work with the Salmon Arm secondary girls' rugby team. At the end of the season, they are the top ranked team in the Thompson-Okanagan region.

The money raised will help cover the costs associated with sending the team of 11 girls to Abbotsford at the end of the month.

The post said any money raised in excess of the costs listed will be reinvested into Salmon Arm girls' rugby programming.