Shuswap Trail Alliance still needs members to meet quorum for Annual General Meeting on May 20

Photo: Luc Rempel Shuswap Trail Alliance says they need more members to reach quorum for next week's Annual General Meeting

The Shuswap Trail Alliance has put out an urgent call for members to register for its annual general meeting on May 20.

In its newsletter, the Shuswap Trail Alliance has said with one week to go until the annual general meeting, it still does not have enough members registered to attend to meet the quorum requirements in their bylaws.

In order to reach quorum, the group needs 20 voting members in good standing to attend the meeting.

To be a voting member, you must be a member for a minimum of 30 days prior to the AGM. Non-members are welcome to attend the meeting, but they will not be permitted to vote.

The meeting is planned as a hybrid meeting allowing for Zoom or in-person attendance with the meeting scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 20, at 7 p.m. at the Nexus at First Community on Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm.

To register for the meeting or to learn more, read the alliance's social media post.