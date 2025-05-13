262497
Celebrate National Public Works Week with a special public works informational event at the Chase water treatment plant May 22

Free public works event

Chase residents are invited to the water treatment plant to learn more about public works operations as part of National Public Works Week.

Members of the public are invited to a special event at the Water Treatment Plant, 629 Mill Rd., on Thursday, May 22, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Attendees will get a tour of the water treatment facility to learn more about the delivery of essential services and view critical equipment.

Learn more about garbage and recycling collection, water treatment, FireSmart Initiatives and more at this interesting and informative event.

Free hot dogs and beverages will be served for lunch.

