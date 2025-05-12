Splatsin protest halts construction work at R.W. Bruhn Bridge work site in Sicamous

Photo: Splatsin First Nation Splatsin First Nation shared this photo on Facebook on Monday morning, showing a dump truck blockade set up near the R.W. Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous.

Splatsin First Nation has set up a dump truck blockade to shut down construction and traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway through Sicamous, protesting what they say are unfair working conditions on the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Splatsin had parked four dump trucks at either end of the bridge work site, aiming to halt work on the project and travel along the Trans-Canada Highway outside of daily construction closures.

A statement released from Splatsin Monday morning cited concerns over unfair treatment of the Splatsin Development Corporation and Indigenous workers by Aecon and Emil Anderson, the partnership of construction companies in charge of the bridge replacement project.

“We are deeply disappointed and angered by how our people and our development corporation have been treated,” said Kupki7 Mike Christian. “What we’re seeing isn’t just a few broken promises — it’s a deliberate pattern of gaming the system.”

The band said despite a public commitment to Indigenous partnership through work with the Splatsin Development Corporation, Aecon and Emil Anderson has repeatedly sidelined their workers in order to cut costs.

“This was presented as a two-year opportunity. Instead, they’ve given us just three months of meaningful work,” said Grahame Go, CEO of Splatsin Development Corporation.

“We entered this agreement in good faith. What we’ve experienced instead is corporate opportunism — exploiting our partnership for their benefit and then sidelining us to cut costs.

"This isn’t reconciliation; it's exploitation."

Christian said this type of behaviour "sets reconciliation back."

"We will not allow it to continue unchecked," he added.

The Splatsin statement acknowledged the blockade could cause short-term inconvenience for commuters and holiday travellers, but the alternate route along Highway 97A and Highway 97B will remain unaffected.

The First Nation said the blockade will remain in place until a renewed and signed commitment is received from both Aecon and Emil Anderson and the province.

The Neskonlith Indian Band has issued a statement of support for the shutdown.

“We share their deep frustration with the persistent issues surrounding contracts awarded to specific contractors, as well as the ongoing circumvention of established regulations through the B.C. Infrastructure Benefits process,” said Neskonlith Kupki7 Irvin Wai.

“These issues have compromised our communities’ rights to fair and equitable opportunities to participate in projects within our own territory.

“We are not asking for special treatment — only for fair and transparent access to opportunities that impact our land and our people."

Castanet News has a reporter headed to the blockade, and queries are in to the two construction companies. This story will be updated as more information is available.