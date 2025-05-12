Splatsin Kukpi7 hopes to reach quick resolution to end R.W. Bruhn Bridge blockade

Photo: Luc Rempel Splatsin community members and Splatsin Development Corporation dump trucks blockade on the R.W. Bruhn Bridge construction project

UPDATE: 12:51 p.m.

Splatsin Kukpi7 Mike Christian says he's hopeful the Splatsin blockade of the R.W. Bruhn Bridge construction project can be resolved before the Trans-Canada Highway would normally re-open at 3 p.m. Monday.

The dump truck blockade at the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project has been in place since 10 a.m., halting work at the construction site. It could also potentially block highway traffic if it continues into the late afternoon.

“I'm hoping, we're hoping that this won't go beyond three o'clock,” Christian told Castanet News.

This time would mark the end of the daily construction closure on Highway 1 associated with the bridge replacement project.

Splatsin launched a blockade of the construction project Monday morning over what it says is unfair treatment of the Splatsin Development Corporation from construction partners Aecon and Emil Anderson Group.

The First Nation said despite a public commitment to Indigenous partnership, the two companies have repeatedly sidelined their workers in order to cut costs.

Christian told Castanet that Graham Go, CEO of the Splatsin Development Corporation, has a meeting with the Ministry of Transportation and Transit on Monday that could end the blockade.

“He would like to see something in writing before we leave here,” Christian said.

The blockade is allowing emergency vehicles to pass through, as well as locals who need to access properties within the construction zone.

Christian said Splatsin and other First Nations bands have tried to talk to the provincial government about Indigenous participation in construction projects when they met with provincial cabinet ministers in January.

“We actually brought this issue up to the province at the First Nations leadership gathering in Vancouver,” he said, adding they called for an audit of "what's going on with the numbers that we feel aren't accurate.”

He said the contractors on this job site and other Trans-Canada Highway construction projects are “gaming the system.”

“They're utilizing whatever methods to minimize our participation in this project too,” he added.

Splatsin said it is prepared to keep the blockade in place until they receive a new written agreement from the province, Aecon and Emil Anderson.

Castanet has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation and Transit and the two construction companies for comment.

ORIGINAL: 11:11 a.m.

Splatsin First Nation has set up a dump truck blockade to shut down construction and traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway through Sicamous, protesting what they say are unfair working conditions on the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Splatsin had parked four dump trucks at either end of the bridge work site, aiming to halt work on the project and travel along the Trans-Canada Highway outside of daily construction closures.

A statement released from Splatsin Monday morning cited concerns over unfair treatment of the Splatsin Development Corporation and Indigenous workers by Aecon and Emil Anderson, the partnership of construction companies in charge of the bridge replacement project.

“We are deeply disappointed and angered by how our people and our development corporation have been treated,” said Kupki7 Mike Christian. “What we’re seeing isn’t just a few broken promises — it’s a deliberate pattern of gaming the system.”

The band said despite a public commitment to Indigenous partnership through work with the Splatsin Development Corporation, Aecon and Emil Anderson has repeatedly sidelined their workers in order to cut costs.

“This was presented as a two-year opportunity. Instead, they’ve given us just three months of meaningful work,” said Grahame Go, CEO of Splatsin Development Corporation.

“We entered this agreement in good faith. What we’ve experienced instead is corporate opportunism — exploiting our partnership for their benefit and then sidelining us to cut costs.

"This isn’t reconciliation; it's exploitation."

Christian said this type of behaviour "sets reconciliation back."

"We will not allow it to continue unchecked," he added.

The Splatsin statement acknowledged the blockade could cause short-term inconvenience for commuters and holiday travellers, but the alternate route along Highway 97A and Highway 97B will remain unaffected.

The First Nation said the blockade will remain in place until a renewed and signed commitment is received from both Aecon and Emil Anderson and the province.

The Neskonlith Indian Band has issued a statement of support for the shutdown.

“We share their deep frustration with the persistent issues surrounding contracts awarded to specific contractors, as well as the ongoing circumvention of established regulations through the B.C. Infrastructure Benefits process,” said Neskonlith Kupki7 Irvin Wai.

“These issues have compromised our communities’ rights to fair and equitable opportunities to participate in projects within our own territory.

“We are not asking for special treatment — only for fair and transparent access to opportunities that impact our land and our people."

Castanet News has a reporter headed to the blockade, and queries are in to the two construction companies. This story will be updated as more information is available.