Salmon Arm News  

Police reveal identity of murder victim, appeal to the public for information more than a year into homicide investigation

Murder victim identified

Mounties have revealed the identity of a man found murdered more than a year ago at a the Best Western in Sicamous.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit said Matthew Monteith, 38, was the victim of a targeted shooting back on Feb. 24, 2024 and police are now reaching out to the public, seeking more information.

Southeast District officers executed a search warrant at a home connected to the homicide investigation in the Auburn Bay area of Calgary this past week, on May 8.

“We’re asking for anyone with information related to the circumstances of Matthew Monteith’s death to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit,” staff Sgt. Jason Smart said in the release.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, may be of great interest to the investigation and help to determine what led to his death.”

Monteith was found dead in the parking lot of the Sicamous Best Western hotel. Police arrived on scene just before 5 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit Information Line at 1-877-987-8477.

