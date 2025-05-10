Salmon Arm council considers awarding $40K contract for feasibility study of foreshore trail railway crossing

Photo: KTW file photo FILE - Salmon Arm city council to consider awarding $40k contract for rail crossing study

Salmon Arm city council will consider a $40,000 feasibility study that will look into restoring public access to the north end of the popular foreshore trail.

On the agenda for the May 12 Salmon Arm city council meeting is a recommendation to award a $39,345 contract to Gentech engineering to undertake a feasibility study “intended to consider three locations” for an at-grade pedestrian crossing to the foreshore trail.

The north end of the foreshore trail meets a private crossing of the CPKC railway at mile 60.81 in the Shuswap Subdivision. City staff noted “many active transportation users” cross the railway illegally at this crossing in order to access the trail.

The city has been in discussions with CPKC on creating a safer and legal crossing for residents in the area since 2024. However, CPKC told the city that significant rail signal and safety improvements would be necessary for a crossing at that location.

“The city chose to investigate other potential locations for an active transportation at-grade crossing that would better meet Transport Canada’s safety regulations, potentially avoiding major capital investment,” noted the staff report.

In March, the city issued a statement saying a public access crossing at this location could cost as much as $750,000.

This at-grade crossing feasibility study will focus on the north end of the trail, but will also consider three possible locations before providing a more thorough cost estimation and implementation plan.

Seven engineering firms responded to a request for proposal put out by the city for the project, with Gentech’s bid being selected by staff as the preferred bid.

The city set aside $40,000 in its 2025 budget in order to pay for the feasibility study, and Gentech’s bid of $39,345 was selected by city staff.

Staff said in the report the study can be completed with the budget as allocated, but any future work on the project following the study will need additional funds set aside in future budgets.

The report also noted recent discussions with CPKC could result in some cost savings.

“There have been positive developments in the discussions with CPKC that may result in a reduced scope of preliminary engineering work,” reads the report.

“Any scope reductions in preliminary engineering can potentially be offset by advancing the detailed design work.”

Salmon Arm city council will vote on whether to move forward with the study at the upcoming May 13 city council meeting.