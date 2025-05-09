Shuswap Watershed Council urges adoption of clean-drain-dry to prevent spread of aquatic invasive species

Photo: BC Conservation Officer Services Invasive mussels on a watercraft

Shuswap residents and visitors are being urged to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

For Invasive Species Action Month, which is recognized in May, the Shuswap Watershed Council and the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society are encouraging people to use the clean-drain-dry method when moving watercraft from one body of water to another.

“We are especially focused on preventing the movement of invasive Zebra and Quagga Mussels (ZQM) into B.C.,” said Erin Vieira, program manager for the Shuswap Watershed Council.

“B.C. remains free of ZQM, and by practicing some critical prevention measures, we can keep it that way.”

The three steps include cleaning off a boat or watercraft to remove mud, plant material and other debris when it is removed from the water.

People should drain all compartments onto dry land, and ensure watercraft is completely dry before putting it into a new body of water.

“Clean, drain and dry your watercraft every time you move it out of the water,” said Laura Gaster, Acting Executive Director for CSISS.

“This reduces the chance of transporting invasive species.”

This clean-drain-dry practice also prevents the spread of whirling disease, which has recently been detected in Yoho National Park and Kootenay Lake.

Whirling disease is caused by a parasite that can infect salmon, trout and whitefish. The disease causes damage to the spinal cord in infected fish, causing them to swim in a distinctive whirling pattern.

“It could be devastating if Whirling Disease invaded the Shuswap and the larger Fraser River watershed,” Vieira said

Travellers with watercraft of any kind, including kayaks and paddleboards, are asked to stop at watercraft inspection stations when on the road.

These highway-side stations are staffed by BC Conservation officers who will inspect, and if necessary, decontaminate watercraft free of charge.

Stopping at watercraft inspection stations is mandatory, and failing to do so can result in a steep fine.

“Talk to your family and friends that plan to travel to the Shuswap with their watercraft, especially anyone coming from the Columbia River watershed or out-of-province,” said Vieira.

“The more people that practice prevention measures, the less vulnerable we are to an infestation of invasive mussels or Whirling Disease.”

Any suspected sightings of zebra or quagga mussels should be reported to the Provincial RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

For more information about whirling disease, including new decontamination protocols, visit the provincial website.